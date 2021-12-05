At first, he was merely trying to salvage the materials; his trips to campus were usually alone, but sometimes with a friend when larger pieces needed to moved, going building to building, office to office, file cabinet to file cabinet, looking in closets and attics, retrieving whatever looked important and stashing everything in the space above the Brunswick County tourism office. Eventually, the campus was sold, and his access ended. By then, the upstairs storage room was brimming with papers, photographs and recordings, ledger books and artwork, even a basketball banner that had been hanging in the gym’s rafters.