The new expansion will add a new 100,000-square-foot, five-story wing for African art, photography and 21st-century art off of the existing Mellon and Lewis Wing. The expansion will include an addition of between 11,000 and 12,000 square feet of new exhibition space for major special exhibitions like the Picasso exhibit or “The Dirty South” exhibit as well as a new special events space with dining facilities that can seat up to 500 guests on the garden-level ground floor.