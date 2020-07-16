“We all know there are no actions or words that will immediately heal the hurt caused by 400 years of institutional racism,” Thomas F. Farrell, Dominion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a news release.
“But since early June, we have seen signs of change and growth,” Farrell said. “Our country is moving forward. We are moving forward, too.”
The $25 million investment will benefit historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, the news release said.
The scholarship fund will be open to students across the 20 states where utility company has more than 7 million customers.