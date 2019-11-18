A nonprofit that is building a $2 million facility for the homeless in Old Town Alexandria says it has reached its fundraising goal after receiving $300,000 from Amazon, Inc., which is opening a headquarters campus in nearby Crystal City.

The donation from Amazon is the latest example of how the retail giant is trying to be a good corporate citizen in Northern Virginia. In June, the company pledged $3 million to support affordable housing in Arlington County and said it would help George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College create a new, high-tech bachelor’s degree to help meet its future workforce needs. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)