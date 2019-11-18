The nonprofit Carpenter’s Shelter is building a facility called New Heights in North Old Town that will include a 60-bed overnight shelter, a day shelter for the chronically homeless and a hypothermia shelter to be used during the winter, the organization said.
There will also be 10 supportive housing units, the group said, and 87 low-rent apartments owned and managed by the Alexandria Community Development Corp.
About 400 people or entities donated money for the project, which is scheduled for completion next year.
Critics of Amazon have said its arrival in Northern Virginia will drive up home prices and rents and exacerbate an already pressing shortage of affordable housing.
Advocates for the poor say the company should do far more to address those and other socio-economic issues.