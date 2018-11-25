A Winchester police officer was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash as he was responding to a report of a fight, authorities said Sunday.

Officer Hunter Edwards, 30, had served with the Winchester Police Department for four years, and was assigned to the patrol division. He also was a member of the SWAT team and had served on the Civil Disturbance Unit, the Winchester Police Department said.

The crash occurred at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday on East Jubal Early Drive, according to the Virginia State Police, who are investigating. The agency said that Edwards’ 2006 Ford Crown Victoria spun off the right side of the highway, struck a tree and hit the guardrail.

The Winchester police said Edwards was just a few blocks from his destination on South Loudoun Street when the crash occurred.

Other details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

Chief John Piper addressed his officers early Sunday at Winchester Medical Center.

“This is going to be a very difficult time for Hunter’s family and for each of us. Take care of yourselves; take care of each other,” he said.

Edwards is survived by his wife, Tara Edwards, and a stepson, among other family.