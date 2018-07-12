AHSLAND, Va. — A Virginia newsprint manufacturing mill is set to reopen, a year after it closed.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that commercial real estate firm JLL announced Wednesday that White Birch Paper Co. plans to restart operations at the Bear Island Mill in Hanover County in the next three months.

White Birch idled the mill last year and about 165 employees lost their jobs. JLL says White Birch continues to market the 600,000-square-foot mill.

Chris Brant, White Birch president and chief operations officer, says the company decided to reopen the plant because of “a temporary state of undersupply” in the newsprint market. It’s not clear whether the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on paper from Canada was a factor.

It’s also not clear how many people would be hired.

