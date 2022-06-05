Virginia nonprofit opens hygiene pantry

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND, Va. — Behind a church in Church Hill stands a pink and blue cabinet; inside are tampons, socks, toothpaste, deodorant, sunscreen and other hygiene essentials for community members to use. On the glass it says, “Take what you need, leave what you can.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The idea came from Tamra Gore, 31, vice president of the nonprofit Feed the Streets RVA.

“We wanted to do something that was needed and hadn’t been done,” Gore said. “We kind of merged the idea of the book nooks into something that was an essential need, which is hygiene products.”

Feed the Streets RVA provides a plethora of support to the community, including organizing angel tree drives, providing hot meals, handing out hygiene kits, hosting clothing drives and helping people pay their bills during the pandemic. Recently, it helped restore a basketball court behind Mount Olivet Church, which is where the hygiene pantry resides.

“We believe that we should respond and support people to meet their basic human needs, so we do a lot of outreach with feeding folks; feeding the mind, feeding the body and feeding the soul,” Gore said.

Located at 1223 N. 25th St., the hygiene pantry is the first of what Gore hopes will be many around the city. There’s another in the works, and she says the group would love to have a pantry in each major area of Richmond.

“We want to make sure all the logistics are taken care of, so that it can be functional and that it can be a long-term thing,” Gore said. “We don’t want to put up a pantry and then forget about it. We really are interested in making these pantries accessible around Richmond — so people can take what they need, leave what they can, judgment-free — and spread a little love around the community.”

The hygiene pantry has been open for about a month, and Gore says the support from the community has been “heavy” on both the volunteer and the community-use side.

“We have gotten so many shares on Instagram and Facebook,” she said. “We have had community members come in and refill the pantry. We had people donate monetarily, and asking, how can we help?”

The pantry is checked and restocked daily. Gore says Feed the Streets RVA spoke with the community to determine what specific items are needed; socks were a top request.

“We really believe that everyone deserves to feel clean, to look their best and to have what they need,” Gore said. “It’s summertime, things are expensive, inflation is hitting us, and we just don’t want anyone to feel self-conscious or not have access to a way to take a shower or a way to smell good.”

Health was another factor behind the pantry, Gore says, because poor hygiene can lead to health problems.

Feed the Streets RVA was started by a group of friends who grew up in Richmond and share a passion for giving back. Most of them attended Old Dominion University with Gore and, in 2016, they filed to be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“My passion has been to give back for as long as I remember,” Gore said.

The executive board is a team of eight who volunteer their time on top of their full-time jobs to organize communitywide service projects. Feed the Streets RVA also has a roster of 250 volunteers.

“Sometimes we don’t realize how easy it is to do something,” Gore said. “You know building the pantry seems like such an out-of-the-box idea which a lot of people had never seen before, but when you bring people together to do it, you just have to have heart and awareness. So we are all about educating the community.”

Gore says that in order for Feed the Streets RVA to be community conscious, the group has to involve the community members. Looking ahead to summer, Feed the Streets RVA has more events and outreach planned. For more information about the group’s work, visit www.feedthestreetsrva.org.

