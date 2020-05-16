She and husband Taylor have been living on the boat, a four-bedroom, 50-foot vessel named Turning Points, at a marina in Brooklyn Heights. Hartley said the marina owner has even waived thousands of dollars in monthly fees for the couple.
“I was hearing how badly New York City had been hit — and the area I was in wasn’t nearly as bad,” Hartley told the newspaper. “That really pulled on my heart. I thought, I have to go help.”
The trip took two days and featured cold temperatures and windy conditions. Hartley said it’s the hardest-working environment she’s experienced, but that it’s been well worth it.
“My ultimate desire is to give people help and love. For me, going to the epicenter of a pandemic was the best way to do that,” she said.
