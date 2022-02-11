The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office received a call from the father of Chinappi’s fiancée about an alleged bear attack at his daughter’s home, according to a summary of evidence by Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Cerullo.

Chinappi showed signs of intoxication when officers arrived. They discovered blood splattered in the kitchen and smeared along the floor, which appeared to be “semi-cleaned up.” The officers also found bloody Clorox wipes and a bottle of bleach.

In a police interview, Chinappi initially said he was in the bathroom when he heard footsteps coming from the back deck. He said when the dog started acting crazy, he realized a bear had entered the house. Chinappi said he grabbed a shotgun and fired at the bear.

He said the bear carried the dog off. But deputies couldn’t see any signs that a bear had been inside or even near the home. They did find evidence that a weapon was fired inside the house, however.

When pressed by a police supervisor who insisted his version of events didn’t add up, Chinappi said one shot that he fired went through the bear and hit the dog.

Chinappi said he buried the dog in the woods near the house. The remains were sent to a veterinarian for examination, and it was determined that the animal was shot at close range. There was a “huge hole” in the dog’s body, along with remnants of shotgun pellets.

Mark Bong, Chinappi’s lawyer, didn’t immediately return the newspaper’s request for comment.