RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia police officer is expected to recover after being shot while responding to a large, disorderly crowd.

Police spokesman Gene Lepley told news outlets the Richmond Police Department officer was responding to a call of disorderly conduct Sunday night when one of the suspects opened fire. Lepley says a bullet hit the officer while he was confronting the group. He was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Lepley says the crowd dispersed and some ran into buildings, but officers were able to take one suspect into custody for questioning.

