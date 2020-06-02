Gunfire erupted when the officers arrived, news outlets said. The wounded officers and suspect were all taken to a hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were not immediately given.
Police said officers also detained two other people.
The department’s Force Investigation Team will review the shooting and report its findings to the police chief and commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the statement said.
