Forehand likely meant to reference melanin, a skin pigment that helps give hair, skin and eyes their color, according to news outlets and commentors online. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates the body’s sleep cycle.
In a written statement this week, Forehand said the post was initially discussing Keys Academy, a private school opening in Caroline for students with differing abilities.
Forehand addressed the board and the community at the meeting, apologizing for “using any reference to skin tone or disability as examples when attempting to provide context regarding the tough job that teachers have.” Forehand added that he realized his comments were “insensitive and offensive to many.”
Chairman Jeff Sili emphasized that the remarks were made without the board’s knowledge and did not reflect its views. The board didn’t say whether it took further disciplinary action against Forehand.
