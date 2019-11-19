Supervisor Ronald Scearce proposed the resolution, and he said county leadership wants to show its stance in supporting the right to bear arms.

The resolution is not legally binding, but expresses the county’s intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.

Charlotte, Campbell and Carroll counties already have passed resolutions to become Second Amendment sanctuaries, while several other locations will consider it during upcoming meetings.

