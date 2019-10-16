Currently, 39 localities have initiated burn bans. Residents are encouraged to check with their local sheriff or county administrator’s office before having any outdoor fire.
People burning trash or debris remains the top cause of wildfires in Virginia. State officials are urging residents to avoid burning on windy days, keep burn piles small, have water and tools nearby, and never leave a fire unattended.
