Outbreaks are characterized by otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead or dying near or in the water during late summer and early fall.
There is no vaccine or medication to combat the disease. The best predictor of the disease activity is drought.
The disease does not pose a threat to humans or domestic pets. Outbreaks typically continue until the first frost kills insects that carry the disease.
