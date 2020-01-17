The state medical examiner’s office is still determining the cause of death.

ManorCare Health Services officials don’t yet know what motivated the attack, Julie Beckert, a spokesperson for HCR ManorCare in Toledo, Ohio, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She added that there had been no previous issues reported between the roommates. Staff members are being interviewed and support services will also be available to patients and workers, the company said.

Main was charged in December 2017 with carrying a concealed weapon and trespassing, but those charges were dismissed two years later after he received mental health treatment, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.