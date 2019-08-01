RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Unclaimed Property Program has had another record-breaking year, returning $87.1 million in unclaimed assets to state residents.

The amount paid out in Fiscal Year 2019 is a 9.5% increase over the previous fiscal year. More than $847 million has been paid out since the program started in 1961.

Every year, millions of dollars in assets are turned over to the state Treasury Department as unclaimed property. Anyone who has lived or worked in Virginia can visit the free site, www.vaMoneySearch.org , to check whether there are any lost or abandoned assets in their name.

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts and tangible property.

