Virginia police: 4 juveniles charged in 16-year-old's death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Four young people have been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in central Virginia this past week, police announced on Sunday. Chesterfield County Police said the four, whose names won’t be released because they are juveniles, had been arrested in relation to the death of Tyce J. Lewis of Midlothian.

The juveniles also were charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a police news release.

Police said Lewis arrived at a Richmond hospital last Tuesday with a gunshot wound and later died there. According to police, an investigation determined the shooting took place at an intersection in a Richmond-area neighborhood. No additional information was provided.

Lewis was a student at James River High School in Chesterfield, WTVR-TV reported. His brother, Darron, said Lewis “cared about all of his friends and family and anyone else that needed him. He stood up for the ones he loved too.”

