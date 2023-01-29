Virginia police: 4 juveniles charged in 16-year-old's death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Four young people have been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in central Virginia this past week, police announced on Sunday.
The juveniles also were charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a police news release.
Police said Lewis arrived at a Richmond hospital last Tuesday with a gunshot wound and later died there. According to police, an investigation determined the shooting took place at an intersection in a Richmond-area neighborhood. No additional information was provided.
Lewis was a student at James River High School in Chesterfield, WTVR-TV reported. His brother, Darron, said Lewis “cared about all of his friends and family and anyone else that needed him. He stood up for the ones he loved too.”