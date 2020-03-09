The agencies were dispatched to a home around 9 p.m., where they found a woman outside who had escaped to safety, according to the statement. Officers reported they could see through a window that a man was still inside the home and armed with a rifle.
A Chesterfield County police officer fired a single round at the suspect after the man opened the door, confronted law enforcement and refused to comply with orders, the statement said. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for his gunshot wound.
He wasn’t immediately identified and authorities haven’t yet announced any charges.
