EMPORIA, Va. — A Virginia motorist is facing felony charges in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead in Greensville County

The Virginia State Police say they charged 35-year-old Christopher Harley Reed of Emporia with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run. Reed did not have a listed phone number and could not be reached Sunday.

Investigators say 81-year-old Henry Boone of Emporia was riding his road bike Saturday when he was hit from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene. Boone was thrown from the bicycle and EMS workers found him dead at the scene.

An accident reconstruction team helped police to identify and locate a Hyundai SUV with damage consistent with the crash. Police say they identified Reed as the driver.

