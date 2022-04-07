Virginia police chief on leave during investigation retires

In an email to the city manager of Colonial Heights last week, Police Chief Jeffrey Faries wrote he would retire and his last day in office would be March 31, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported .

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Virginia police chief has retired less than a month after he was placed on leave following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” while off-duty.

Last month, Virginia State Police announced an investigation of allegations that Faries behaved inappropriately while off-duty and the city manager placed him on administrative leave. The Bureau of Criminal Investigations launched the probe into allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions while Faries was off-duty at city officials’ request, state police said.