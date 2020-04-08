Thyne was killed in January after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop. She was one of two police officers who were standing by the driver’s-side door of a vehicle when it accelerated and drove a block before slamming into a tree, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at the time.
Drew said Thyne was pinned between the door and the tree. She was flown to a hospital in nearby Norfolk where she died from her injuries.
Police charged Vernon E. Green II with felony murder in Thyne’s death. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.
