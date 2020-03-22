A physical altercation ensued between the officer and the man, neither of whom was identified by police. The man took the officer’s Taser and fired it, striking the officer several times before the officer returned fire with his gun and shooting the man, the release said.
The man was taken a local hospital for serious injuries. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation and a separate criminal investigation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.