As both vehicles took an exit ramp, the driver of the Dodge fired several shots into the rear of the Ford. The Dodge then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford and the driver continued firing into the Ford. The two vehicles made contact at one point, before the white Dodge Stratus fled the scene, police said.
A passenger in the Ford was shot several times. Her husband, who was driving, took her to St. Mary’s Hospital, and she was later taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police described the driver of the Dodge as a large male wearing a white hat and white T-shirt. Police said his car should have damage on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police.
