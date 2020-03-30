ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Virginia charged a man with shooting a juvenile suspect accused of breaking into a business to steal cash and merchandise, according to a department statement.

Arlington County police responded to a business around 5 a.m. Sunday where they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound outside, officials said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police said an employee at the business, Hamzeh Abushariah, 33, was in a back room when the juvenile and two others broke in and began taking money and items. Abushariah grabbed a gun and shot at the suspects multiple times, including as they tried to get away, according to the statement.

Abushariah was charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and violation of a protective order, the statement said. Additional charges related to the alleged break-in are expected to be filed, officials said.

The other two suspects accused of breaking into the business have not been found.

