Police said an employee at the business, Hamzeh Abushariah, 33, was in a back room when the juvenile and two others broke in and began taking money and items. Abushariah grabbed a gun and shot at the suspects multiple times, including as they tried to get away, according to the statement.
Abushariah was charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and violation of a protective order, the statement said. Additional charges related to the alleged break-in are expected to be filed, officials said.
The other two suspects accused of breaking into the business have not been found.
