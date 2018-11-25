WINCHESTER, Va. — A Virginia police officer was killed after his vehicle crashed responding to a call.

Winchester Police said Officer Hunter Edwards died after being involved in a single vehicle crash late Saturday.

Police said Edwards was responding to a call of a fight when he crashed.

The 30-year-old is survived by a wife and stepson. Edwards served on the Winchester Police Department for four years and was a member of the department’s SWAT team.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

