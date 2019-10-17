Authorities say the officer shot Austin, who then ran away from the scene. Austin was caught shortly afterward and hospitalized. He later died from his wounds.
The unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave.
A separate police car responding to the shooting crashed into three cars at an intersection, leaving several people with non-life-threatening injuries.
