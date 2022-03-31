The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, was killed. Sutton was hired by the Henrico County Police Division last June and graduated from the basic police academy in February. He was assigned to the Patrol Bureau and was in field training with his partner.

“This is a tragedy for everyone, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” Police Chief Eric D. English said in a post on the police Facebook page. “God bless Officer Sutton for his chosen profession - law enforcement and commitment to Henrico County. Sutton was a well-respected member of his recent academy class.”

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. During their preliminary investigation, police determined that a Dodge pickup truck collided with a Henrico County police vehicle.

Sutton was traveling with the other officer and a man who was in their custody when the crash occurred. The two officers and the man all received life-threatening injuries. A third vehicle was hit as a result of the crash.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin offered his condolences to Sutton’s family, Henrico County police, the entire law enforcement community and the others injured in the crash.