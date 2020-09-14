Officers say they saw messages including “Free Them All” painted on the sidewalk in blue letters.
Police say that someone who claimed to be the organizer said they were protesting to urge the release of inmates in a detention center in Farmville, which is in the central part of the state.
Police said the paint was later removed by a town crew.
Authorities say they are continuing to investigate and characterize the situation as destruction of town property.
