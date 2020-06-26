One of the men was struck and taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening, officials said. The second man continued to run and was not taken into custody Thursday.
A gun was recovered at the scene, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Rick Garletts.
The state agency was set to investigate the shooting and turn findings over to the office of the commonwealth’s attorney.
The officers involved were taken off active duty pending the outcome of the investigation, police said. They were not immediately identified.
Officials added that the officers were wearing body cameras, and all video would be released to state investigators.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.