Law enforcement agencies arrived at the convenience store at around 1 p.m. while they were looking for a suspect in an alleged abduction of a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old reported in Sussex County, Virginia State Police told news outlets.
Officers found the suspect’s car, a silver Pontiac, at the gas station and a Prince George County officer encountered the suspect and fired at them, state police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said in a statement.
The alleged abduction victims were inside the car during the shooting but were not hurt, police said. No officers were injured.
The suspect escaped on foot but was located by Petersburg police at a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody, officials said. Police discovered a handgun inside the suspect’s vehicle.
The shooting and abduction remained under investigation.
