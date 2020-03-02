A short time later, McAuliffe tweeted a second photo of the group, along with a half dozen firefighters. “UPDATE: Saved! THANK YOU RICHMOND Fire Department.”
Members of the group were on their way to a news conference in downtown Richmond when the elevator they were in got stuck between two floors.
Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney’s campaign manager, who was also in the elevator, said the news conference was held so members of Virginia’s General Assembly and others could endorse Biden and get the electorate geared up to vote in Tuesday’s primary. Virginia is one of 14 states where voters will go the polls on Super Tuesday.
Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring — who was also stuck in the elevator — was among those who endorsed Biden at Monday’s news conference.
McAuliffe endorsed Biden on Saturday after Biden won a landslide victory in South Carolina’s primary.
