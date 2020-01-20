Authorities said at least twice that number remained outside the square, where they could keep their weapons. Rally organizers said they believed the number in the streets was much higher.

This was the aftershock of last fall’s elections, when thousands of Virginia voters gave majorities in the General Assembly to Democrats who promised to enact gun-control laws. The losing side of that equation thundered through this city’s streets on Monday, backed up by self-styled patriots from all over the country.

If it wasn’t clear before that Virginia is struggling with a painful cultural and political divide, then the harsh signs blasting Northam as a “tyrant,” “radical Ralph” and photoshopped into a Nazi uniform made it all too real.

“Democrats in the state are demonstrating … unadulterated power without authority,” Erich Pratt, Senior Vice-President of Gun Owners of America, thundered during midday speeches in Capitol Square. He denounced “the party of gun control, the party of Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer,” but was interrupted by boos.

Inside the white-columned Capitol up the hill, the halls were strangely quiet as lawmakers went about their business — young pages sent home for safety; skeleton staff, but beefed-up police presence.

Democrats who had met with pro-gun lobbyists Monday morning said they were also conscious of thousands of other fired-up constituents: the voters who put them into office.

“You will see sensible gun violence prevention legislation pass this year,” Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington), said before heading into a party caucus.

Police reported no major incidents despite the presence of numerous out-of-state militia and extremist groups that had threatened violence online and in social media.

“Intel proving correct,” Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said in a text message during the rally. “Big crowd, several militia members. Peaceful protest so far and hopefully all day.”

Crowds had substantially drained away by shortly after noon. One man was turned away from the metal detectors for having screws in his pockets, but no weapons were confiscated. A pink smoke bomb went off near the entrance to Capitol Square, but there was no evidence of injuries or arrests — just some momentary confusion.

As of 1:30, with only a few hundred people left on the streets, police said there had been no arrests so far and no weapons confiscated.

The crowd inside the cordoned-off Capitol Square never reached capacity, while the crowd on the streets in the morning was much denser. Wild applause, whistling and a militia’s fife-and-drum corps on the streets mixed with the sounds of police helicopters whirring overhead.

On Ninth Street, along the west side of Capitol Square, the sea of gun-toting, camouflage-wearing humanity was so thick people could not move. One group of burly men formed a chain, each holding the backpack of the one in front, to try to make headway down the hill through the crowd.

Flags bristled from the throng — American flags, Gadsden (“Don’t Tread on Me”) flags, militia flags. The crowds extended a block below, turned east along a state office building and came back up to the south entrance of the Capitol.Squadrons of militias formed lines and executed marches, then sat along the curb and warmed their hands and rested their weapons.

A reporter felt his bag snag on something, turned and saw that it had caught the edge of a long assault-style rifle. “Sorry, you’re good,” said the man carrying it, his face concealed behind a mask and dark glasses. Another man carried a gigantic Barrett M82A1 rifle, probably five feet long, and wore a helmet and body armor.

“This sends a strong visual message,” Brandon Lewis — who drove down from Bergen, N.Y., where he owns a shooting range — said, patting his rifle. “The government is not above us. They are us.”

Passersby stopped at the sight of Lewis’s weapon, asked for selfies and told him it was a “helluva gun.”

Elsewhere in the crowd, Justin Burns, 19, and his friend Spencer George, 30, flaunted their own arsenals: Both had strapped assault-style rifles across their chests, with bullets visible in the clips. Spanning the men’s bulletproof vests were more ammo clips.

The duo, both welders, had driven 10 hours to attend the rally. They brought the rifles, Burns said, in case anything goes wrong.

“All it takes is one person to make a bad decision and fire off a round for things to go sideways,” Burns said.

Clutching his AR-15-style rifle, George said it felt “awesome” to see so many gun-toting gun rights activists gathered in one place. The sea of weaponry, he said, made him feel less alone.

Chris Anders, 48, of Loudoun County was gathering signatures for a Northam recall petition on behalf of a group called Virginia Conservatives.

He said he has about 62,000 signatures online, and was getting many more in the packed crowd on 9th street along the west side of Capitol Square.

“Sign here to recall Radical Ralph,” he called out.

Anders said Northam was going too far in seeking gun restrictions. “People are tired of someone trying to roll over them,” he said.

As he spoke, he was suddenly drowned out by cheers. Right wing radio host Alex Jones was in a crowd nearby shouting angrily.

“If you try to take our firearms, it’s another 1776,” Jones roared, calling Northam a “piece of trash.”