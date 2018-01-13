Gov. Ralph Northam takes the oath of office during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND — Ralph Shearer Northam took the oath of office Saturday as Virginia’s 73rd governor, invoking the state’s “complex” history of both enslavement and patriotic leadership to call for a new “Virginia way” forward.

“This unique heritage endows us with a responsibility to shape the future, to leave this place better than we found it,” said Northam, a 58-year-old Democrat.

A former state senator and lieutenant governor, Northam succeeds his friend and benefactor, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, after leading a wave election last fall that saw Democrats make dramatic gains in the state legislature.

Though his win was powered by Democratic resistance to President Trump, Northam issued a call for civility before a crowd of some 4,000 guests gathered in the cold outside the state's historic Capitol building.

The crowd included at least nine former governors — Republicans and Democrats — as well as Virginia’s congressional delegation and members of a legislature that, thanks to the recent elections, features a record number of women and greater diversity than ever. In keeping with tradition, the men in ceremony wore dark gray morning suits.

Gov. Ralph Northam waves to the crowd after taking the oath of office during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)

Invoking lessons learned from his parents as he grew up among the isolated fishing villages and farms of the Eastern Shore, Northam nodded to his reputation as a less-than-flashy politician. “It taught me that you don’t have to be loud to lead,” he said.

“It can be hard to find our way in a time when there’s so much shouting, when nasty, shallow tweets take the place of honest debate, and when scoring political points gets in the way of dealing with real problems,” Northam said in thick country accent.

Calling on lawmakers to refer to their “moral compass,” Northam said it is time to do the main thing McAuliffe failed to do: expand Medicaid to an estimated 400,000 low-income Virginians.

“We’re going in the wrong direction on healthcare in Virginia and America,” said Northam, a pediatric neurologist.

He also called for protections for a woman’s right “to make her own decisions about her health,” stronger gun control and spreading economic prosperity more evenly around the disparate parts of the state.

But while his agenda drew heavily from Democratic priorities, Northam, who has a reputation for bipartisanship and once was wooed by the Republican party, conceded that “no one has a monopoly on good ideas” and said working together with all parties would be “the guiding principle of this administration.”

Northam takes over at a moment when Democratic fervor is at a modern high point in Virginia, after elections that remade the clubby General Assembly so that it features the first Latinas as well as its first openly transgender and lesbian members. Progressives and anti-Trump sentiment powered the voter wave in November that decimated two decades of wide Republican majorities in the House of Delegates. But the result is a closely divided chamber - 51 Republicans to 49 Democrats - that will have to work together to get anything done.

Northam’s reputation as a centrist with a deep well of friends on both sides of the aisle gives Virginia a fighting chance to avoid the partisan ills of Washington.

His predecessor, McAuliffe, was hailed for his energy in wooing business to the state but rankled Republicans as the ultimate party operative. They never got past McAuliffe’s close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton and never accepted his bluster as anything but partisan chest-beating.

Many Republicans in the General Assembly were offended by McAuliffe’s final state of the commonwealth speech on Wednesday night, which called for unity but featured a long list of his own accomplishments as he headed out the door as a possible 2020 presidential contender.

As a result, perhaps no group in Richmond was happier to see Northam take office than the legislature’s Republicans.

“We know Ralph. I can trust Ralph when he gives me his word that he will stick to it,” said Sen. William Stanley (R-Franklin). “I don’t that think we ever had that trust with [McAuliffe]. And so, it’s going to be a breath of fresh air around here even if Ralph Northam is not of the same party and wearing the same color jersey as us on the Republican side. He’s somebody that we know and trust.”

Areas such as criminal justice reform and education priorities offer plenty of common ground between the parties, if they can work together. Republicans think Northam’s years as a state Senator and lieutenant governor, as well as his modest temperament, will help.

“He obviously knows that culture, he knows how the legislature works,” said House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights), who has been meeting regularly with Northam since the Nov. 7 election. “He’s obviously a person that wants to work with you. He’s willing to do things behind the scenes...He’s just the guy we feel like personality wise matches up with us.”

Though Northam was sometimes derided on the campaign trail for being soft-spoken and awkward, those qualities are beloved in the state Capitol.

“He’s sort of a low-key, quiet, reserved gentleman,” said House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), a pugnacious debater who often leads the Republican charge on big issues.

Northam has been meeting individually and collectively with all the new Democrats in the House - 16 of them, each one fired up with a sense of mission.

In a recent interview, Northam said he gave them all the same advice: “Come in here and learn the system, number one, and really make good relationships on both sides of the aisle.”

Hardly a progressive call to arms. But it’s a pragmatic approach that Northam himself followed in his career in the state Senate - sometimes to the frustration of his fellow Democrats.

Northam runs the risk of alienating his own party if he seems too accommodating. He refused to engineer a Democratic majority in the closely divided House or Senate by luring Republicans into plum state agency or cabinet appointments, which might have tipped the balance of power.

It’s hard not to see Northam’s influence in the legislature’s fragile truce since it convened on Wednesday. Lawmakers quickly shed the rancor of recounts and challenges in four close elections that had nearly brought Democrats to parity in the 100 member House. Accepting the 51-49 GOP majority, Democrats voted unanimously for Cox as Speaker, and one of their number even seconded his nomination with a generous tribute to his character.

Cox and the Republican leadership then approved operating rules that extended concessions to the newly numerous Democrats, giving them proportional representation on not only committees but subcommittees as well. In many cases - but not all - Cox assigned Democrats to the committees they wanted.

But the sense is strong among Democrats that voters sent a powerful message in November. Progressive groups that fielded candidates in districts where the mainstream Democratic party had given up hope are itching to defy the establishment in Richmond.

Del. Lee Carter (D-Prince William), who identifies as a Democratic socialist, is among the most liberal new arrivals. He says he’s picking his battles, namely on health care and the issue of money in politics.

He and other progressives have pledged to reject corporate campaign contributions, and Carter planned to skip Northam’s inaugural ball, which is heavily funded by big corporations.

“It’s a personal choice, I’m not trying to make a big statement,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable going to a Dominion party or Altria party, and this is both. But I’m not asking other people not to go.”

Other progressive lawmakers say they are willing to give Northam’s vision for bipartisanship a chance.

Del. Kelly Fowler (D-Virginia Beach) said that was evident in the unanimous vote for a Republican speaker after a bitter and protracted struggle for control of the chamber.

“We thought ok, let’s give him a chance. I believe in second chances,” said Fowler. “But we will stand up if things are not done fairly....”

Still, there were grumblings Friday night that Cox was stashing Democratic bills on a committee that he controls.

Cox has been taking pains to point out that his party still has a majority. “We also feel like we have a mandate,” he said.

The uneasy peace was evident even in one of this week’s most heartfelt tributes to Northam, which came Thursday from a sometime-adversary: Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment (R-James City).

With elaborate decorum, an erudite vocabulary and a fondess for pink neckties, Norment is known for sarcastic takedowns of colleagues who cross him or who defy Senate convention. But on Thursday his voice cracked with emotion as he recalled how Northamhelped get treatment when two of Norment’s grandchildren suffered serious health problems.

Citing their bonds as fellow alumni of Virginia Military Institute, Norment said solemnly that the new governor exemplifies the school’s highest standards.

“His friendship and the compassion and the professional concern...touched my family twice,” Norment said. “And for that I remain enormously appreciative.”

Of course, last year it was Norment who set up Northam to cast a tie-breaking vote - in his role as lieutenant governor, presiding over the Senate - on the controversial issue of sanctuary cities. Republicans then used that vote to hammer Northam mercilessly during the gubernatorial campaign as being soft on criminal immigrants. So the good feelings have their limits.