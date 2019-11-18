Nationally, Republicans are targeting Spanberger’s district, which voted for President Trump in 2016, and has historically been represented by Republicans, including former majority leader Eric Cantor.

The congresswoman, a former CIA officer, unseated Dave Brat in 2018 with help from suburban women voters disaffected by the Trump White House.

McGuire joins Andrew Knaggs, a former defense official in the Trump administration, and Tina Ramirez, who leads a nonprofit organization, in seeking the nomination. Craig Ennis, Peter Greenwald and Jason Roberge also filed the paperwork to run.

McGuire said he was born and raised in Henrico and lives in Goochland in the congressional district, which includes his House of Delegates district.

As a child, he spent time in foster care and went on to graduate from Henrico High School before joining the Navy.

He served as a SEAL for a decade before returning to Virginia, where he founded a fitness company called SEAL Team PT Inc., according to the bio on his website.

The GOP nomination will be decided by a party-run convention in the spring.

