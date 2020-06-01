“I stand before you today humbled and ashamed,” Chief William C. Smith began, speaking at the foot of a slavery reconciliation statue. But his microphone cut off and he was quickly drowned out by angry protesters.

Fatigue and outrage hung over Richmond on Monday like the odor of tear gas from the night before, when police used an 8 p.m. curfew to break up a massive demonstration and wound up in skirmishes with protesters around town into the night.

Far less violence and property damage was reported than on the two previous nights, but police arrested more than 230 people overnight Sunday, about half of them non-city residents.

Twenty-three firearms were recovered and 16 cars related to the protest were towed, two of them registered in the city, officials said.

A rally set for Monday evening marked four straight days of demonstrations, though it was intended to be peaceful and expected to end before the curfew, which is in effect indefinitely.

Thousands gathered at Monroe Park at Virginia Commonwealth University, marched to the Capitol and returned without incident. The mood ranged from angry shouts to offers of free water and vegan burritos, from children holding signs to at least one pair of young men holding assault-style rifles.

“I’m just trying to look after everybody,” one of the gun-wielders said, declining to give his name. “We know that right-wingers and Confederates have been roaming the streets with rifles and weapons, and we want to be a deterrent to that.”

As curfew grew closer, the tone shifted. Protesters at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue were tear gassed by police; one witness said the demonstrators had been trying to tear down the giant figure. Police confirmed that they fired tear gas after warning the protesters not to try to pull down the monument.

Like other cities around the country, Richmond has been racked by unrest. On Saturday night, activists tore down a temporary fence at the entrance to the Capitol, pelted police with bottles and ravaged shops in the city’s historically black Jackson Ward neighborhood. Protesters also set fire to an apartment building and blocked a firetruck from reaching the scene, where a child was trapped. Police eventually pushed through and the child and other occupants were rescued.

On Monday, political and community leaders met at the reconciliation statue, near the site that was once one of the South’s biggest slave markets, to renew charges that much of the violence was perpetrated by outsiders.

“For God’s sake, I call for peaceful protests,” said Del. Delores L. McQuinn (D-Richmond), a longtime black community leader who is also a pastor. “We must find our best selves in the midst of both this covid pandemic and the institutional racism crisis.”

She said her heart was “bruised and broken,” by both the repeated killings of unarmed black citizens at the hands of police around the country and the destruction wrought on her city over the weekend.

Mayor Levar Stoney (D), who is African American, told the group of about 100 onlookers that he was struggling to contain his own emotions. “I’m telling you today it’s okay to be frustrated,” he said. “It’s okay to hurt right now and express that using your First Amendment rights. But what I’m here to say is that if we want to go further, in a faster manner, the only way, the only way we do that is doing that together.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who has served as mayor of Richmond and as governor, said the recent violence is a distraction from real issues of racism and suffering. “People are living under too much trauma in this country,” he said. “Don’t let people change the subject.”

But after a series of speeches under the hot sun, some in the crowd grew restless, shouting back at suggestions that lashing out was the wrong response to centuries of systemic racism.

By the time Smith took the podium and his microphone failed, so many people were shouting that he struggled to continue speaking. McQuinn and other black leaders eventually closed into a tight circle around him, not in protection but as a show of support.

When Smith finally stepped aside, four young black women — all wearing black shirts and pants — threaded through the crowd and asked him to talk. He sat down with them on a low wall behind the statue.

Carmen Hamlett, 29, of nearby Chesterfield County, was holding a sign that said “My sons matter.” What needs to happen, she asked Smith, so that her two little boys don’t have to fear the police? “What are we doing to change this — to ensure that my boys are treated as humans?”

Hire more diverse officers, Smith said. Train them. Be respectful. “Be aware of the injus­tices that have occurred to people of color throughout our history,” he said. Fight the “evil in people’s hearts” that lead to both police violence and the looting of black-owned businesses.

On this, they agreed.

“I personally don’t believe we are burning down our community,” Hamlett said.

“We are not!” Smith exclaimed. “Richmond is not doing the burning.” It’s outsiders, he said.

“But what’s the next step from here? Because I feel hopeless sometimes,” Hamlett said.

Smith said he planned to make all departmental policies available online, so the public can critique them. “We’re trying to protect people from violence,” he said. “We’ve got young men killing other young men who look exactly like one another.”

“But you’ve got to acknowledge where that came from.”

“Absolutely,” Smith said.

People were already suffering, then came the coronavirus, Hamlett said. And the killings by police. “It’s such a dangerous combination that we’re seeing implode right now.”

“Passion is good,” Smith replied. “Passion means you care about our community.”

So it went, until Hamlett and her three friends thanked Smith and moved away.