In a federal lawsuit filed today in Virginia, abortion rights groups contend that a 2016 Supreme Court case invalidates many of the state’s restrictions on abortion. (Jessica Gresko/AP)

A coalition of abortion rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the state of Virginia, seeking to throw out a host of restrictions imposed over the years through laws and regulations.

The suit contends that some of those restrictions, such as a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and a state-mandated abdominal ultrasound, are medically unnecessary and therefore unconstitutional in the wake of a 2016 Supreme Court ruling in a Texas case.

In that case, the justices found certain restrictions Texas had imposed in the name of protecting women’s health were medically unjustified and really intended to make abortions harder to obtain.

[Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion clinic restrictions]

The court had long held that states had a legitimate interest in regulating abortion procedures but could not impose an “undue burden” on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy before fetal viability. But that “undue burden” was not well defined.

The 2016 ruling made it clear that restrictions that do not advance health and safety constitute “undue burden,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case and is part of the current Virginia lawsuit. Her organization opened a clinic in Charlottesville in October.

“The Whole Woman’s Health Supreme Court victory was game-changing — affirming that abortion laws must be based on medical evidence,” she said. “We’re using this new standard to challenge dozens of other restrictions, some dating back decades, that are based on ideology, not health or science.”

The Family Foundation of Virginia, one of the state’s most prominent advocates for tighter restrictions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Richmond, the new suit was brought on behalf of the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood and several abortion clinics around the state, including Whole Woman’s Health Alliance in Charlottesville.

Among the Virginia restrictions that the suit calls medically unnecessary are those requiring: that clinics meet hospital-style building standards; that physicians — not nurse practitioners or physician assistants — perform abortions; and that all second-trimester abortions take place in hospitals instead of medical offices.

It also takes aim at a 2012 law requiring women undergo an abdominal ultrasound and then wait 24 hours before getting an abortion. Passage of the law drew intense national attention because as originally proposed, the measure would have required that women undergoing abortions first submit to an ultrasound and that they be offered an opportunity to view the image. The bill did not specifically mandate a vaginal ultrasound, but that would have been the effect in most cases because most abortions occur early in pregnancy, when the fetus is too small to be seen via abdominal ultrasound.

[Nitty-gritty knocked Va. abortion bill off the fast track]

“Saturday Night Live” and late-night comics lampooned the measure, and amid the uproar, it was amended to require an abdominal ultrasound — although in most cases, the test will not produce an image. Then-Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R) signed it into law.

Democrats have sought to repeal the law ever since, but they have been blocked by Republicans who narrowly control both chambers of the state’s General Assembly.

Since then, Democrats have used the episode to contend that Republicans were waging a “war on women,” while Republican legislative leaders have sought to push abortion politics to the back burner. The suit has the potential to raise the profile of abortion as an issue heading into midterm elections.