“It’s important to heed the public’s call for accountability,” Seifeldein said.

The small Northern Virginia city has had few high profile citizen-police interactions that have been made public in the past decade. However, that’s partly a result of Virginia laws that allow police to keep incident reports from public view, coupled with limited oversight by the city’s Human Rights Commission, which hears bias and discrimination complaints throughout the city.

Data recently released to the Alexandria Gazette Packet via a Freedom of Information Act request showed that of 45 incidents in which police used force in 2019, more than half of the time it was used against African Americans.

The council, after spirited discussion, unanimously agreed to ask the city attorney and city manager to return in September with a recommendation on how to set up a police review board after looking at examples of such commissions elsewhere.

Police Chief Michael Brown said he personally agrees with Seifeldein, but “a review board, as a phrase in our world in policing, has a very negative connotation.”

“It’s considered, in many cases, a threatening title,” Brown said at the meeting. “It takes many forms, but the visceral reaction by police is that they’re coming out to get you.”

But Seifeldein said police officers should understand that criticism and oversight come with the job.

“What part of democratic government doesn’t have accountability?” asked Seifeldein, an attorney and Sudanese immigrant who has championed the needs of lower-income residents.

Fellow council member Canek Aguirre (D) agreed. “Talk is cheap and what people want is action,” he said.

Others expressed their support for the concept but said they wanted to be sure there is no overlap with the city’s Human Rights Commission.

Matt Harris, who’s been on the commission since 2002, including seven times as chairman, said in an interview Friday that the commission’s executive board regularly speaks with the police chief, but nothing becomes public without the department’s consent. The commission, which has always ruled in favor of the police, has no power to take action if it thinks the police acted inappropriately.

Harris, speaking for himself, said he has no objections to the establishment of a police review board. “Good riddance, get it off our plate,” he said.