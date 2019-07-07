One of the lead officials behind Amazon’s region-altering move to Northern Virginia is leaving Arlington to head economic development efforts in neighboring Fairfax County, officials announced Monday.



Victor Hoskins (Fairfax County Economic Development Authority)

Victor Hoskins, who directed Arlington County’s economic development authority for nearly five years, will succeed Gerald L. Gordon as head of Fairfax’s economic development authority, starting Aug. 5, Fairfax officials said in a news release.

Gordon stepped down from his job in Fairfax last year after overseeing new development for Virginia’s chief economic engine for 35 years.

Hoskins, 61, was a driving force in persuading Amazon to build its second headquarters in Crystal City — a deal that is expected to create at least 25,000 jobs in the region and that includes more than $23 million in incentives provided to the retail giant by Arlington.

He previously headed economic development efforts in Prince George’s County, served as deputy mayor for planning and development under then-D.C. Mayor Vincent C. Gray (D), led Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development in the early 2000s, and was deputy commissioner of Baltimore’s Department of Housing and Community Development in the late 1990s.

“Victor has been an economic-development dynamo in our region for years,” Catherine Lange, chair of Fairfax’s economic development authority board, said in a statement. “We are thrilled he is bringing his experience and expertise to Fairfax County.”

The agency declined to immediately disclose Hoskins’s salary.

Amazon’s arrival has sparked worries about a resulting increase in area housing prices, which the company has tried to offset by donating $3 million toward the creation of affordable housing in Arlington and by planning to be engaged in controlling the effects of its expansion in the Washington area. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Hoskins’s role in luring the company to the region marked another milestone in a 23-year economic development career that, in Arlington, includes heading negotiations to keep the Drug Enforcement Administration from moving its headquarters out of Pentagon City. The county offered $11.5 million in financial incentives to the agency’s landlord, Clarion Partners, earlier this year.

In the District, Hoskins helped begin the ongoing transformation of the Wharf area on the city’s southwest waterfront, the mixed-use CityCenterDC development near downtown and the arrival of new restaurants and other businesses at Union Market.



Victor Hoskins, right, at a community meeting in Prince George’s County in 2014. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

In Fairfax, Hoskins will take charge of an economic development authority that has lately been working to leverage Amazon’s presence in the region by pitching the county of 1.1 million residents as a hub for new technology companies.

The county is home to 10 Fortune 500 companies and the ongoing transformation of Tysons Corner into an urban landscape of new restaurants, office towers and high-rise residential buildings.

But it has had trouble shaking its bedroom community image, losing out to Arlington, Alexandria and the District in luring millennials — and their money — to the area.

Fairfax’s economic development authority recently launched a $1 million program to attract those younger workers through digital advertising, social media and other forms of outreach.

“Fairfax County is well known for its pro-growth environment and its ability to attract, train and retain talented workers,” Hoskins said in a statement. “I hope to do more of that with increased outreach in the U.S. and abroad, especially among young people.”

Sharon Bulova (D), chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors, said Hoskins’s experience in other jurisdictions should give him broader insight into ways Fairfax can attract new residents and workers and diversify its economy.

Hoskins “is someone who believes in regionalism,” Bulova said. “He is going to really take Fairfax County and our economic development authority into new levels.”

