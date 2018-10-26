Alexandria’s former mayor Kerry Donley votes in the primary election while his grandson Mason, 5, watches at James Polk Elementary School in 2015. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

To say that the two Republicans and one independent running for Alexandria City Council face an uphill battle is to underestimate the challenge of facing six Democrats in the deeply blue section of Northern Virginia.

Winners of the June Democratic primary have been campaigning and boosting their name recognition since spring, and significantly outraised the three non-Democrats over that time. They are heavily favored in a city that last elected a Republican to the all at-large council in 2009.

Residents in some Alexandria neighborhoods say they are frustrated with the status quo, complaining that local officials listen but do not respond to community input. But none of the three non-Democrats have turned that grumbling into a partisan groundswell. That’s not for lack of trying.

Republican Kevin Dunne, 25, a salesman who moved to the city three years ago, argues for improving the civic tenor through “speaking intelligently to the middle and swing voters.” A believer in “smart growth,” he said the city has not done a good job of taking residents’ opinions into account and calls the leadership “disorganized, unfocused, shortsighted” and promises to “force extreme positions and opposing interests into compromise.” He said he expects the council to remain mostly Democratic but hopes to squeeze in among the top six vote-getters.

He raised $7,287 by the end of September, seventh among the nine council candidates.

Republican Michael Clinkscale, 52, a lawyer and former military contractor who has lived in Alexandria since 2016, wants to scrap all monetary support for poor and low-income people and replace it with apprenticeship and technical skills training. He is highly critical of the administration of local schools, arguing for corporate-sponsored education, charter schools, magnet schools and home schooling.

Clinkscale, who was homeless for a time, advocates for an end to government-sponsored affordable and public housing, saying the free market does a much better job. “Once you give people a home at these drastically subsidized rates, they don’t have an incentive to reach any higher,” he said.

He raised $3,160 by Sept. 30, most of it from the Commonwealth Republican Women’s Club.

Independent Mark Shiffer, 46, another newcomer who moved to the city in 2017, wants to work full time on the traditionally part-time council. A former technology executive, he’s self-funding his campaign and has not been able to afford to mail campaign literature. So he has been going door to door, pitching himself as a “practical progressive” who wants to address major construction needs in schools and sewers by cutting costs, borrowing more and probably raising taxes. He said the overriding theme of his campaign is “the disconnect between what residents want and the City Council is doing. . . . People will serve on committees and offer advice, but the city just goes ahead with whatever their previous plan was.”

Only two incumbents on the six-member council are running for reelection to the council in the general election. (Timothy Lovain didn’t run, Paul Smedberg lost in the primary and Justin Wilson won the Democratic nomination for mayor, and is unopposed in the general election.)

The most veteran incumbent by far is Redella S. “Del” Pepper, 80, in office since 1985. Pepper, a stalwart voice for West End and elderly residents, has also carved out a reputation for supporting environmentally friendly policies, adding green space and promoting more affordable housing. She has raised $73,840, with $58,000 coming from her own pockets.

Two-term incumbent John T. Chapman, 37, works for Fairfax County schools and founded an African-American-centric tour business in Alexandria. He has been a vigilant voice for affordable housing, almost single-handedly stopping a mixed-use housing developer from restricting residents of low-income units from using the swimming pool. He has raised $66,844 this year.

The biggest vote-getter in the primary was first-time candidate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, 33, a nonprofit entrepreneur who prioritizes expanding employment, better city planning, stronger public schools and making sure all residents are can afford to live in the city. She leads the field in fundraising, reporting $80,730 in contributions through the end of September.

Other Democrats, all newcomers to electoral politics, are Canek Aguirre, 33, the son of Mexican immigrants and president of the Tenants and Workers United board, who wants to put more money toward affordable housing for the elderly, first responders, young professionals and working families. Investment in school buildings, reducing the achievement gap and improving access to health care is also on his agenda. He raised $36,835 in 2018.

Amy Jackson, 47, a former teacher and civic activist, emphasizes the importance of strong and well-funded schools, including prekindergarten. She also says the city lacks investment in affordable housing and wants economic revitalization, particularly in the West End and Potomac Yard, and more pay for teachers and first responders. She raised $58,919 in 2018.

Mo Seifeldein, 34, a lawyer and Sudanese immigrant, is the only candidate who pledged not to accept developers’ donations. He wants more money for schools, early-childhood education and services for seniors; responsible economic development that will protect the community at large; and more environmentally friendly buses, bicycle, pedestrian and water taxi routes. He raised $14,988 this year.