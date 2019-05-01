The Alexandria City Council unanimously adopted a $761.5 million budget Wednesday without raising taxes or cutting services, adding more money for schools, early childhood education, additional firefighters and a new $100,000 fund to provide lawyers for residents facing deportation.

The property tax rate, for the second year in a row, will stay at $1.13 per $100 of assessed value, which, due to rising home values, would increase the average residential property tax bill by $118.

Mayor Justin Wilson (D), leading a seven-member council with four newcomers, called it a “drama-free” budget which put significant money into schools, Metro and infrastructure.

“We certainly have a long, long list of capital investments we need to deal with in the future,” he said as he ticked off the need for more school construction, repairs to city buildings and transportation needs.

But since the city started the budget process about six months ago, expecting a $27.5 million shortfall, the completion of a balanced budget without major fiscal turmoil was a relief, said city manager Mark Jinks. A combination of $5 million in spending cuts, another $1 million in greater efficiencies in city government and higher tax revenues from rising assessments prevented more onerous choices, he said.

Other than a higher tax bill due to rising assessments, residents will see just one fee go up — the council raised residential refuse fees by $38, driving the bill to $411 per household for the year. The price rose due to higher contractor costs and China’s new stricter recycling rules.

The budget grew 1.7 percent this year and two-thirds of the money from that growth is going to the city’s public schools with a transfer of $231.7 mllion, a 3.5 percent hike from the current year. The rest of the budget growth will be dedicated to Metro.

Council member Mo Seifeldein (D) originally proposed spendng $250,000 on legal representation for city residents facing deportation. During the budget process, that was carved down to $100,000, but the new council member said the money is a good start, given that the much-larger Arlington County has previously budgeted that amount. It’s also a sign, he said, that “Alexandria will stand up for all its residents.”

Canek Aguirre (D), who is also in his first year on the council, said he was frustrated that the council and School Board could not find a way to save the jobs of about 30 school custodians who will lose their jobs in July as the schools turn to contractors for cleaning services. Only those with more than 20 years on the job will retain their positions, he said.

Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker (D) noted that under the new budget, which takes effect July 1, the city will begin phasing in new hybrid or electric vehicles into its fleet, converting street lights to more efficient LEDs, expanding domestic violence services and set up a drug treatment court. All of the city government’s energy will come from renewable sources such as wind, solar and biomass.

Wilson, who proposed setting aside $200,000 to expand early childhood education, said after the vote that high demand has created waiting lists in each of the programs served by the fund. Every year, about 20 percent of children entering kindergarten have not had pre-K schooling, and there is a shortage of space, as well as money, for programs that already exist. Wilson said because of both shortages, the city can’t take advantage of all the state money that is available to it.

The city’s separate capital improvement budget, with $1.6 billion spending planned for the next decade, will be devoted to building and repairing schools, transportation and city facilities.

