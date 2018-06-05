The two contenders for Alexandria’s Democratic nomination for mayor have pulled close to each other in campaign contributions with a week to go before Election Day.
Mayor Allison Silberberg reported raising $31,959 in April and May, leaving her with $29,833 for the last days of campaigning. Vice Mayor Justin Wilson raised $96,232 and has $32,469 on hand, according to reports compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.
The heated race pits the first-term mayor against a vice mayor who has challenged her on nearly every major issue over the past 2½ years.
Over the course of the campaign, Silberberg’s largest individual donors have been Suzanne Brock, part owner of the Alexandria Times weekly newspaper, who gave her $5,000; Double R Productions, an advertising and public relations entity that did $5,000 worth of work on Silberberg’s campaign video; and Robert C. Odle Jr., a retired attorney who worked for the Reagan and Nixon administrations, who gave $4,000. Silberberg had 206 cash donors.
Wilson’s largest individual donors are his old City Council campaign account, $17,627; Anthony Istrico, who did $12,277 worth of video production work; and Alex Houston, who did $3,000 worth of video work. Wilson reported 231 cash donors.
In the 12-person race for nomination to six City Council seats, incumbent council member Del Pepper goes into the final days of the campaign with the most cash on hand, $28,649. She is followed by retired naval officer Matt Feely with $22,881. Businessman Dak Hardwick reports $19,929; incumbent Paul Smedberg, $17,830; former teacher Amy Jackson, $17,652; antiques store owner Robert Ray IV, $17,326; incumbent John T. Chapman, $17,097; nonprofit entrepreneur Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, $14,641; incumbent Willie Bailey, $7,007; lawyer Mo Seifeldin, $2,363; and architect Chris Hubbard, $2,025. Canek Aguirre did not file a report for the latest two-month period.