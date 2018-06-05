Mayoral candidates Justin Wilson, left, and Allison Silberberg, address questions from the Old Town Civic Association in early May. Wilson, who is vice mayor, is challenging incumbent mayor Silberberg in the June 12 Democratic primary. (Patricia Sullivan/The Washington Post)

The two contenders for Alexandria’s Democratic nomination for mayor have pulled close to each other in campaign contributions with a week to go before Election Day.

Mayor Allison Silberberg reported raising $31,959 in April and May, leaving her with $29,833 for the last days of campaigning. Vice Mayor Justin Wilson raised $96,232 and has $32,469 on hand, according to reports compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.

The heated race pits the first-term mayor against a vice mayor who has challenged her on nearly every major issue over the past 2½ years.

Over the course of the campaign, Silberberg’s largest individual donors have been Suzanne Brock, part owner of the Alexandria Times weekly newspaper, who gave her $5,000; Double R Productions, an advertising and public relations entity that did $5,000 worth of work on Silberberg’s campaign video; and Robert C. Odle Jr., a retired attorney who worked for the Reagan and Nixon administrations, who gave $4,000. Silberberg had 206 cash donors.

Wilson’s largest individual donors are his old City Council campaign account, $17,627; Anthony Istrico, who did $12,277 worth of video production work; and Alex Houston, who did $3,000 worth of video work. Wilson reported 231 cash donors.

In the 12-person race for nomination to six City Council seats, incumbent council member Del Pepper goes into the final days of the campaign with the most cash on hand, $28,649. She is followed by retired naval officer Matt Feely with $22,881. Businessman Dak Hardwick reports $19,929; incumbent Paul Smedberg, $17,830; former teacher Amy Jackson, $17,652; antiques store owner Robert Ray IV, $17,326; incumbent John T. Chapman, $17,097; nonprofit entrepreneur Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, $14,641; incumbent Willie Bailey, $7,007; lawyer Mo Seifeldin, $2,363; and architect Chris Hubbard, $2,025. Canek Aguirre did not file a report for the latest two-month period.