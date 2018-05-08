Jefferson Davis Highway is seen from the roadside just before Occoquan Road in Woodbridge in 2015. Further north, the city of Alexandria is considering changing the highway’s name. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post)

The effort to change the name of Jefferson Davis Highway in the city of Alexandria inched forward Tuesday night, much like its namesake’s traffic at rush hour.

After years of discussion about stripping the name of the president of the Confederacy from U.S. Route 1, City Council voted to put the proposed ordinance on its June 23 agenda for a public hearing, with a final vote coming shortly thereafter.

A task force recommended the name Richmond Highway because that’s what the road is called in Fairfax County. The name change, if it passes, would cost the city $27,000 for sign changes and would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2019. The portion of the road that splits into Patrick and Henry streets in Alexandria would not be subject to the name change, officials said.