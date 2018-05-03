Alexandria taxpayers will not see an increase in their property tax rate for the coming year, although rising assessments may push up their bill by an average of $199, as the City Council passed a $748 million budget Thursday night.

The budget, passed unanimously, closely follows city manager Mark Jinks’ proposed budget from February, but added $2.1 million to the $1.4 million he recommended for police, sheriff and fire department recruitment and salaries, after complaints from public safety workers that their wages had fallen behind those of peers in other northern Virginia jurisdictions. Jinks will make a recommendation in September, he said, about how to spend that money.

The budget is counting on $4.75 million from a soon-to-be-enacted meals tax which outraged small restaurateurs earlier this week when they became aware that the council was considering increasing the city tax from 4 to 5 percent. The money would go into a dedicated fund for affordable housing.

The legislation passed Thursday on first reading by a 4-3 vote and the council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the matter May 12. The three who voted no — vice mayor Justin Wilson and council members Paul Smedberg and Tim Lovain — said they objected not to spending on affordable housing, but to earmarking revenue for a particular purpose, calling it a bad budgeting practice that will tie the hands of future councils who may be faced with financial emergencies in other areas.

The council disagreement, which had been fully aired Monday night at the council’s final pre-vote budget meeting and at the first mayoral debate Wednesday, broke out again Thursday. Mayor Allison Silberberg, who supported the tax and dedicating the money by law for affordable housing, said she wants the city manager next year to find $4.75 million from the existing budget.

That irked Lovain, who asked if she was trying to add another $4.75 million to the housing fund. She said no; Lovain noted that dedicated funding, once passed, “is not a year-to-year thing.” To call for increased funding by budget cuts without identifying those cuts and leaving it to the city manager to find them, he said, is not fair.

Despite the turmoil over the meals tax, other council members called this a relatively “tranquil” budget process. Some $252.7 million in operating funds and debt service is devoted to the city’s public schools, a 4.2%, or $10.1 million increase over the current year’s funding. About $2.2 billion will be invested over 10 years in the capital improvements program.

Residents are likely to feel some fiscal pain quickly, though. The first payment of a stormwater utility fee adopted last year will be collected in June 2018, and the average homeowner will get a $140 bill. That is likely to increase in the coming years. The money will help pay for repairs to the outdated portions of the city’s sewer that is required by federal clean water regulations.