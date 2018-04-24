Sign warns passersby in Alexandria about sewage where it enters the Potomac River at the Oronoco outfall on in Alexandria, Va. The sewer system in Alexandria, Virginia, gets overwhelmed during almost any type of wet weather, sending untreated waste into nearby waterways and on to the Potomac River scores of times each year. (Bill O'leary/Washington Post)

The Alexandria City Council Tuesday unanimously voted to transfer ownership of its troublesome combined sewer outlets that send both sewage and rainwater into the Potomac nearly every time it rains to the local sanitation agency, Alexandria Renew.

The ownership change, officials from the city and Alexandria Renew said, will not let the city escape the 2025 deadline to repair the overflows, a deadline imposed last year by the Virginia General Assembly. But it will let an agency with experience doing big infrastructure projects, with more bonding authority and with a stake in making sure the replacement works well with the rest of the system, take over the responsibility of replacing Old Town’s 200-year-old sewers.

Calling the repair a “Herculean task” that will cause disruption and will significantly raise sewer bills, Alexandria Renew’s chief executive pledged to work closely with the city and public.

“We know communication is important. We know we have to work collaboratively with the city staff,” CEO Karen Pallansch told the council under questioning. “We understand the importance of this. Many, many years ago, we made some missteps ... We’re open to any suggestions or ideas you offer.”

Alexandria, like many old cities, in the 1800s built a single sewer for both waste from toilets, sinks and tubs, and rainwater runoff. The sewer led straight to the river. Over the years, many cities, including Alexandria, separated sewage and rainwater runoff as they built new sewers, and sent the sewage to a treatment plant which processes and cleans the effluent until it meets federal water quality standards before discharging it into the river.

Alexandria’s combined sewer system is only in a portion of Old Town, less than 6 percent of the city. But it’s some of the most historic territory in the nation.

The ownership transfer has been in the works for months. In November, Alexandria Renew hired an engineering consultant to help plan the work. The city will retain responsibility for granting land-use permits to Alexandria Renew as the project goes forward, so it retains oversight of the construction.

The project, which will replace old combined sewers with a storage tunnel that can hold sewage and runoff until the existing wastewater treatment plant is ready to clean it, is subject to approval from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The council also voted unanimously Tuesday to send the long-term control plan update to the state which acts on behalf of the federal government to enforce the Clean Water Act. Alexandria officials knew they would be required to address the overflows that caused high bacteria levels in Hunting Creek, a tributary of the Potomac, but it hadn’t planned to tackle other overflows for two decades, until local citizens and state legislators who represent downstream districts got involved.

Local taxpayers are already seeing higher stormwater utility bills and more increases are coming, Pallansch warned, repeating what the city has said: Bills will rise at least another $25 to $35 per month in each of the next five years. Officials estimate the capital cost of the project as between $356 million and $534 million.