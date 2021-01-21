They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the tentative agreement, which some feared could fall apart. Chase and Bell did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday night.

A censure is a formal rebuke that carries no penalties. The General Assembly has censured only one member in modern times, in 1987.

Earlier this week, the Senate stripped Chase of her lone committee assignment as punishment for her controversial actions and comments, including those related to the Capitol riot. Chase said the move was unfair to her constituents, leaving them without representation. But even fellow Republicans, whom she alienated in 2019 by cursing at a Capitol police officer over a parking spot, voted to take away her committee assignment, leaving Chase to cast the sole vote against her removal.

A self-proclaimed “firebrand” running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the style of President Donald Trump, Chase addressed the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, but left before the crowd breached the Capitol. On Facebook that night, she said she did not condone violence but expressed sympathy with rioters and called them “patriots.”

“When you back good people, law-abiding citizens, into the corner, they will push back,” she said in a Facebook video. “When you cheat them of their elections, when you take away their constitutional rights and freedoms, you’re backing the patriots like myself into a corner. We would like to have a peaceful [resolution] to the events of today, but as you can see, there are many patriots that have already — we, we’ve had enough.”

Chase has offered particular praise for Ashli Babbitt, the military veteran fatally shot as she broke into the Capitol.

On Facebook, Chase described Babbitt as a “veteran who was brutally murdered by Capitol Police today. . . . Babbitt was a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the Air Force . . . These were not rioters and looters; these were Patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turn into a socialist country.”

Chase does not plan to apologize for those remarks, according to the three people familiar with the deal, but will claim she’s been misunderstood — that she was referring only to peaceful protesters as patriots, not the people who broke into the Capitol, even though Babbitt broke into the Capitol.

Chase seemed to lay the groundwork for that argument with a tweet this week, demanding that a radio reporter apologize to her for “lies and misinformation” about her “patriots” remark.

“I never called the people who stormed the Capitol ‘patriots,’ ” she tweeted.