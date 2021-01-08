“Make no mistake, the liberal left who controls social media is systematically targeting vocal supporters of President Trump in an all-out, collaborative effort to silence our voices,” she said in an interview. “Facebook has weaponized its community standards.”

A spokesman for Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The restrictions on Chase follow a crackdown on Trump by social media companies, who say his posts helped incite the riot. Facebook announced Thursday it was banning Trump indefinitely. The night before, Twitter suspended his account for 12 hours.

Facebook has flagged several of Chase’s recent posts with the tag: “False information. Checked by independent fact-checkers.” That includes one post that claimed, “Facial recognition firm claims Antifa infiltrated Trump Supporters.”

Even as Chase claimed the left was responsible for the riot, she praised the “patriots” who stormed the Capitol.

“These were not rioters and looters; these were Patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turn into a socialist country. I was there with the people; I know. Don’t believe the fake media narrative,” Chase had written.

The state Senate’s Democratic Caucus on Friday called on Chase — who last month said Trump should hang onto power by declaring martial law — to resign, accusing her of “empowering a failed coup d’etat.”

Chase brushed off their criticism, saying Virginia Democrats had “committed treason” by loosening restrictions on voting last year by eliminating photo ID requirements, among other things.

The Senate Republican Caucus, which Chase quit in November 2019, declined to comment.

A suburbanite who got interested in politics as a home schooling mom and worked for GOP establishment figure Eric Cantor before the tea party movement toppled him in 2014, Chase has been a controversial figure even within her own party. The rift became public in 2019, after she cursed out a Virginia Capitol Police officer over a parking space.