Chase, who this week placed third in a field of seven Republicans seeking the party’s gubernatorial nomination, received the formal rebuke for a pattern of “unacceptable conduct,” her fellow senators declared at the time.
Chase fought back with a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Richmond, contending that all of the remarks and actions in question are protected by her right to free speech and political expression. It requested that her censure be overturned and expunged.
Along with the full Senate, the suit named Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) and Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar as defendants.
In a written ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne said that the defendants were protected by “legislative immunity” and could not be sued. He granted a motion to dismiss filed by Attorney General Mark Herring (D), who represented the defendants.
Chase, who went on vacation shortly after Saturday’s Republican nomination convention, declined to comment in a text message, saying: “I’m off the grid til Monday.”
