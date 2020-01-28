Amazon will buy about 68 percent of the energy, and Arlington will buy about 32 percent, which equals83 percent of the electricity used by county government for its buildings, streetlights, traffic signals, water pumping stations and wastewater treatment.

Amazon is building an East Coast headquarters in the Arlington neighborhood of Crystal City, and the county and the retail giant have pledged to cooperate on issues from affordable housing to infrastructure to the environment. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey Bezos also owns The Wahsington Post.)

Dominion will build, own and operate the shared site in Pittsylvania County, said Dianne Corsello, the utility’s director of business development. There will be no chargeto other ratepayers. Arlington officials said the project entails no upfront cost from them and should be revenue neutral.

The power generated at the new site, which is currently farmland, will go into the regional grid. Arlington and Amazon will get renewable energy credits for their share of the power. The county has been buying similar credits equal to 30 percent of their energy needs. When the new agreement takes effect, Arlington will end those purchases, which costabout $30,000 per year.

“All these kinds of agreements and purchases make solar more viable for everybody,” said Libby Garvey, the county board chair. “The next step [for Arlington] is going carbon neutral by 2050, and this gives us some breathing room.”

The county’s goal is to use100 percent renewable energy for government functions by 2025, and have county residents and businesses achieve that goal by 2035. Thisagreement gets it much of the way there.

A “bigger reach,” Garvey said, is carbon neutrality — which means the county would not release more carbon into the atmosphere (though gas emissions, for example) than it replaces with carbon-consuming products (like trees).

Virginia’s state government recently purchased a significant amount of energy, mostly from solar farms, from Dominion, which Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called the largest such contract negotiated by any state.

That deal says state agencies will get 30 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2022. Fairfax County is also moving to buy energy from contractors who would install solar panels on more than 100 county buildings, part of an effort that aims to remove protections against competition given to Dominion.

Amazon already has agreements in place with Dominion to buy solar energy on Virginia’s Eastern Shore in Accomack, as well as in Buckingham, New Kent, Scott, Sappony and Southampton, mostly for its data centers. The company has said its aim is to be net-zero in carbon emissions by 2040. Amazon did not immediately respond to questions about its Pittsylvania County contract.

The Arlington agreement has been in the works since last fall, said John Morrill, the county’s energy manager. The price that Arlington will pay for the power is 3.35 cents per kilowatt hour; the county government would have to cover any differential between that price and what the hourly wholesale power price is.

