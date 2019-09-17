

A line of people snakes down a full block and around the corner as thousands of job-seekers gather for Amazon Career Day on Tuesday in Arlington, Va. Billed as the nation's largest job fair, the event featured informational and networking events in Arlington, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Seattle. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

They arrived by foot, car, Uber and scooter. Some wore their best interview suits, others wrinkled t-shirts.

Many already had jobs — no surprise in an era of historically low unemployment and a booming national economy. But now Amazon, the world’s largest internet company, was beckoning. And these folks wanted in.

“I really want someone to give me a chance. Everyone wants to work here.” said Leo Versel, 26, of Rockville, one of hundreds, maybe thousands, of people in a line that snaked down 12th Street and around the corner onto Army Navy Drive in Arlington Tuesday morning.

Also hopeful was John Mackell, 26, of Bladensburg, who works in security and graduated two years ago from Towson University. “I feel like they’re very diverse in their hiring,” he said. “And Amazon is one of the leading companies out there.”

The retail giant’s first-ever Career Day drew a racially, ethnically and age-diverse crowd to the Northern Virginia site where the company expects to fill 25,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

Event organizers opened the doors early and extended hours until 8 p.m. once they gauged the numbers. This — these lines of eager job-seekers, the newly polished resumes — was the reception they were hoping for when Amazon chose this Arlington neighborhood for its second headquarters last winter. Similar events were being held in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Seattle, where Amazon is based (company founder and chief executive Jeffrey Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)



Inside a giant tent in Crystal City, thousands interested in working for Amazon learned more about the company. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

“I’m looking for a job in user experience or user interface or front-end development,” said Amalia Cowan, 27, of Rockville, a year out of college and “looking to get my foot in the door.”

“”Everyone else has tech and human resources, and I pretty much fit the bill on the legal side,” said retired attorney Benny Estorga, 68, a Los Angeles-area resident who is visiting his son’s family in the Washington region and wants to be able to spend more time with them.

Amazon “may make me a mail clerk, but I don’t care,” Estorga said. “If I can get a job, I will move out here.”

To the disappointment of some, Amazon wasn’t offering jobs Tuesday, or officially taking resumes. Rather, the event was an chance for potential applicants to talk to recruiters, get tips on how to advance, and learn about jobs and businesses within the company.

“I had high expectations,” said Morteza Loghmani, 52, as he left the event about 11 a.m. “It was encouraging, but it looks like it’s more selling of Amazon — it seemed like they mostly were promoting their brand.”

Inside the tent, scores of employees wearing blue-branded t-shirts talked to small clusters of hopefuls, explaining the culture and attitude that is rewarded within the firm. Baskets of fruit and bottled water were available outside and inside. People wandered among booths labeled military recruiting, Alexa services, training and certifications, warehouse-drivers-shopping and more.

“Your supervisor may ask what was your bias toward action,” senior recruiter Justin Joseph told a half-dozen anxious job-seekers. “We look for focus on customers ... You may have applied online and that’s great, but I’m taking hard copies as well because we’re going to go through them all.”

Six hands thrust forward with neatly printed resumes.



Kevin Ahearn, second from right, gives resume advice to Chris Young, center, of Annandale, Va., at Amazon Career Day in Arlington. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

“I want a part-time job, because I’m a mom with a special-needs kid who’s going to kindergarten this year and I’d like to find a place where I can feel good about myself for five hours a day,” Liana Pidlusky, 42, of Alexandria, told a reporter. She worked in finance before becoming a mother and hopes to return to the field.

Elsewhere, a woman wheeled a baby carrier through the crowd, her child adorned in an Amazon onesie.

Others lined up for resume reviews and interview tips.

“Where ever they think I belong, tell me where you need me,” said Rane Om, 33, of Stafford, who is between jobs right now. “I like cyber security, or physical security.”

Mark Clinard, a manager at a wine importer, said he has some answers that Amazon needs.

“Alcohol sales. Because they don’t have an alcohol sales plan. They’ve tried and failed three times and I think I have the solution,” he said. “It’s the only section of the direct consumer market they’re missing.”

The company is facing heightened scrutiny over anti-trust issues, and has been criticized for poor working conditions in warehouses, harsh productivity quotas and an over-reliance on contract workers.

But those who turned out Tuesday weren’t focused on the negative.

Jaida Hodge, 24, said she was “looking for a complete career change.” The Capitol Heights resident had worked for an Amazon vendor and now wants to become “a receptionist, or maybe something in the IT field.”

A well-dressed Robert Williams, 30, came down from New York specifically for the event.

“I’m in finance now and I like Amazon as a growth company,” he said. “I think it would be a cool opportunity.”



Lianjie Shan, left, of Crystal City, shows his resume to Amazon’s LaDavia Drane, right, at the Career Day event Tuesday. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

